LGL Partners LLC Sells 305,825 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

LGL Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,825 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $10,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,904,000 after acquiring an additional 198,058 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,461,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,223,000 after acquiring an additional 217,364 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,083,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,397,000 after acquiring an additional 268,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,197 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 44,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,983. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.41.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.