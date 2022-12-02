Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 25,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 751,693 shares.The stock last traded at $6.19 and had previously closed at $6.30.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Trading Down 1.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
