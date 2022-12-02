Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 25,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 751,693 shares.The stock last traded at $6.19 and had previously closed at $6.30.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 63,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 43,424 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 103,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.