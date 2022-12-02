Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,566 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.00% of Liberty Broadband worth $752,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.
In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
