Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Short Interest Up 56.8% in November

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDP stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

