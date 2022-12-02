Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Resources Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition by 4.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $422,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Resources Acquisition alerts:

Liberty Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of LIBY remained flat at $10.20 during trading hours on Friday. 931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,403. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. Liberty Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

About Liberty Resources Acquisition

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.