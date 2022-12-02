Lido DAO (LDO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.02 Million

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $879.97 million and $23.02 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00006549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 789,558,193 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

