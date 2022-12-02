Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Life Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Life Healthcare Group Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of LTGHY stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. Life Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

