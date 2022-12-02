Linear 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.52 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Linear has a market cap of $63.90 million and $1.52 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Linear

Linear’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

