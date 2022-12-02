Linear (LINA) Market Cap Achieves $63.50 Million

Linear (LINA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $63.50 million and $1.25 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

