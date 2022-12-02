Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 353 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,012 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,096,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,966 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.88 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $115.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.72.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

