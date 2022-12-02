Linscomb & Williams Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $11,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $143.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day moving average of $138.63. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $187.28.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.