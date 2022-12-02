Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $7.67 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $583,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 164,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,573,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 21.0% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 183,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,888,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HON stock opened at $217.39 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The stock has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.52.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

