Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,768 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 5.0% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $86,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $256.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.31.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

