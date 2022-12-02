Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $550.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $223.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

