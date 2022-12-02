Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 58,759 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,759 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned about 2.01% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1,248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $33.89.

