Linscomb & Williams Inc. Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Trading Down 1.3 %

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

NYSE C opened at $47.78 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

