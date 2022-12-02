Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 1,085 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $224.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.27 and a 200-day moving average of $215.86.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

