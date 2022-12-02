Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 4,438 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $286.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

