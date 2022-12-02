Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Shares Up 1.6%

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.28 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). 95,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 942,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

Live Company Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £7.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ranjit Murugason sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £19,500 ($23,328.15). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,000.

Live Company Group Company Profile

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Models and Sets, Tours and Trails, and Sports and Entertainment. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

