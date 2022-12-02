Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director Jimmy Iovine Purchases 13,740 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance
LYV opened at $73.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 105.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.03. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $126.79.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.