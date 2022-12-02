Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director Jimmy Iovine Purchases 13,740 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LYV opened at $73.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 105.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.03. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

