Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lessened by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,660 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 3.3% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $483.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $447.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $328.33 and a 12-month high of $494.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.83.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

