LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Raised to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 185 ($2.21) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 200 ($2.39).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.69) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.81) to GBX 205 ($2.45) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 252.17 ($3.02).

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 177.90 ($2.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 215.75. The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 228.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 157.76 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.44).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

In other news, insider Rosalyn Wilton acquired 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £9,940.56 ($11,892.04). In related news, insider James Fitzroy Dean purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £127,500 ($152,530.21). Also, insider Rosalyn Wilton purchased 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.56 ($11,892.04).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

