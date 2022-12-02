Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Short Interest Up 28.8% in November

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the October 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 20.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 58,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Longview Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 127,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,423. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

