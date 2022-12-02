M3F Inc. Cuts Position in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK)

M3F Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,627 shares during the period. Bogota Financial accounts for 4.2% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. M3F Inc. owned about 7.90% of Bogota Financial worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bogota Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Stock Performance

BSBK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Bogota Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

