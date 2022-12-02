M3F Inc. Cuts Stake in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

M3F Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. M3F Inc.’s holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. 5,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.43. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $27.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

