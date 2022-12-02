M3F Inc. Grows Stock Position in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB)

M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Rhinebeck Bancorp comprises about 1.7% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. M3F Inc. owned 4.87% of Rhinebeck Bancorp worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBKB remained flat at $9.45 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $106.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

