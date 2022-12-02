M3F Inc. Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR)

M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 548,449 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Magyar Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.1% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. M3F Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Magyar Bancorp worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Magyar Bancorp by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $56,000. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magyar Bancorp Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of MGYR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.99. 3,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,806. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.16. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

