M3F Inc. Has $9.08 Million Stock Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,557 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services accounts for approximately 2.9% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. M3F Inc. owned 3.44% of First Business Financial Services worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 514,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 74,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 53,225 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 354,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBIZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.47. 54 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,667. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

