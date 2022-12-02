M3F Inc. Purchases 50,792 Shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW)

M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,792 shares during the quarter. M3F Inc. owned 5.50% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCOW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCOW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 1,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

