Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Shares Sold by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 332.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 75.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Macatawa Bank Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $388.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Macatawa Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Macatawa Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.