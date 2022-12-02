Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 107,434 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Northern Trust worth $18,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $93.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.14.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.46.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

