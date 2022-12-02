Madison Asset Management LLC Has $8.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,239 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,422,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,407 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 751,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,216,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 637,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,522,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,982,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 110,472 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $59.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

