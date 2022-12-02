Madison Asset Management LLC Has $9.91 Million Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $9,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,093,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,082,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $120.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

