Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 404,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Newmont by 64.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Newmont by 193.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newmont Price Performance

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.47.

NYSE:NEM opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

