Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,700 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 326,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Magnis Energy Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MNSEF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 21,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,442. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Magnis Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.48.
About Magnis Energy Technologies
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnis Energy Technologies (MNSEF)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.