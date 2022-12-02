Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,700 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 326,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Magnis Energy Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MNSEF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 21,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,442. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Magnis Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.48.

About Magnis Energy Technologies

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, Australia, and Tanzania. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in south-east Tanzania.

