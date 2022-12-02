MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) PT Raised to $32.00

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNSB opened at $28.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.51.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from MainStreet Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 621,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after acquiring an additional 29,793 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 235,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 30,973 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

