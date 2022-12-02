Maltese Capital Management LLC Buys 14,500 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services comprises 1.7% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EFSC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

EFSC opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $54.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.15%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.