Maltese Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Pinnacle Financial Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,285,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,952,000 after purchasing an additional 435,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,955,000 after purchasing an additional 140,411 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after purchasing an additional 227,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on PNFP. Raymond James downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.06. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $111.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.34%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.