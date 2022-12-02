Maltese Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Shore Bancshares worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 429,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 46.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,226,000 after acquiring an additional 440,159 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares in the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $395.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

