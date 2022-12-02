Maltese Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Webster Financial worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 6,590.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

