Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Merchants Bancorp makes up 1.3% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 41.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 81.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Anne E. Sellers bought 4,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Terry A. Oznick acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne E. Sellers bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.