Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $9.58 Million Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp comprises 2.1% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $4,545,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 37.0% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 203,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.