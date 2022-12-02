Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Maltese Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $135,437,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,089,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,385 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,592,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.2 %

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.41, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $78.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.