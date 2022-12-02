Maltese Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Associated Banc as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 67.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $859,097. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Associated Banc Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ASB opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $25.78.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.27 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Associated Banc Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.
Associated Banc Company Profile
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Associated Banc (ASB)
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.