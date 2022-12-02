Maltese Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,980,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,968,000 after buying an additional 616,951 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth about $12,171,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,172,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,088,000 after purchasing an additional 492,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,919,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,643,000 after purchasing an additional 391,325 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 30.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,541,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,024,000 after purchasing an additional 355,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.21%.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile
Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
