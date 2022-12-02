Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,799 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after buying an additional 2,819,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,638 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $120.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.96 and a 52 week high of $127.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.89.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

