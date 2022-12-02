Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Marfrig Global Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Marfrig Global Foods Trading Down 1.7 %

Marfrig Global Foods stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

