MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Sold by Eschler Asset Management LLP

Eschler Asset Management LLP reduced its position in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,476 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock after selling 20,534 shares during the quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MarketWise were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 252.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketWise

In other MarketWise news, Director Riaan Hodgson bought 26,149 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $55,697.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,689 shares in the company, valued at $259,197.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Riaan Hodgson purchased 26,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $55,697.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,197.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 81,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $207,261.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,282,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,829.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 145,556 shares of company stock valued at $357,898. 22.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MarketWise Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTW shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

MarketWise stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. MarketWise, Inc. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $7.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The newsletter publisher reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.27). MarketWise had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $119.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million. On average, analysts expect that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketWise Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

