Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 105 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5,491.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after buying an additional 518,693 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 87.8% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $503,914,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $344.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $675.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

