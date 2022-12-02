Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 523 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2,269.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 76,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $274.49 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.30 and a 200-day moving average of $219.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

